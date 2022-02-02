Seven recent COVID-19 deaths in N.L. occurred in long-term care, officials say
Newfoundland and Labrador health officials say seven people in the province died of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities or in personal care homes between Dec. 20 and Jan. 28.
That number represents 35 per cent of the 20 people who died in the province during that period.
A health department spokesperson says those seven deaths are the first in the province to occur in these facilities since the pandemic began.
Newfoundland and Labrador does not regularly report COVID-19 deaths or infections in long-term care centres, unlike Quebec or Ontario.
The province is reporting four more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 44.
Health officials say there are 20 people in hospital because of the disease, with nine of those patients in critical care.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2022.
