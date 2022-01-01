Seven things that will cost more in Ottawa in 2022

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at seven things that will cost you more in Ottawa in 2022.

City services

Ottawa residents will be paying more for property taxes, water rates and garbage collection fees in 2022.

Council approved the 2022 budget with a three per cent property tax increase. The average urban homeowner will see a $119 increase in their property tax bill, while the average rural homeowner will pay an additional $91.

Water, wastewater and stormwater rates will increase an average of 4.2 per cent in 2022. The average home will pay an extra $35.90 this year.

Garbage collection fees will increase 11.3 per cent ($12) for a single-family household in 2022 to $118.

OC Transpo

OC Transpo rates are set to increase in 2022, once 15 trains have been running on the Confederation Line for one month.

The Transit Commission approved a 2.5 per cent hike in fares for OC Transpo buses and the O-Train.

An adult monthly bus pass will increase $3 to $125.50 a month, while a senior's pass will increase $1 to $47.75. A youth monthly bus pass (6 to 19 years old) will increase $2.25 to $96.75.

Fares will go up 10 cents to $3.70 when paying by Presto card and $3.75 when paying by cash.

City recreation fees

Membership and program registration fees for swimming and recreation programs at city of Ottawa facilities will increase in 2022.

The 2022 city of Ottawa budget included a two per cent increase in program registration, and between a 1.8 per cent and 4 per cent hikes in membership costs. Museum program costs will increase up to 5.2 per cent.

Arena rental rates will increase two per cent in 2022 for adult and minor ice time.

For more information, visit the city of Ottawa's website.

Parking rates

Motorists will be paying more in 2022 to park on residential streets.

The 2022 City of Ottawa budget increased the cost of monthly and annual on-street residential parking permits, effective Jan. 1.

Annual residential parking permit increases $15 to $715

Winter monthly residential parking permit will increase $3 to $155

Summer monthly residential parking permit will increase 75 cents to $33.25

Residential visitor parking permits for up to a week will increase to $38.75 in the winter.

There is no change in the off-street parking rates at city of Ottawa lots.

Hydro Ottawa distribution rates

It will cost you more to turn on the lights this year.

Hydro Ottawa's monthly distribution rate will increase $1.95 a month for a customer consuming 750 kWh. It's part of a five year increase in distribution rates. (Hydro Ottawa received approval for a change in the 2022 rates in mid December)

Hydro Ottawa says the monthly distribution rates cover its costs to deliver electricity from generating stations across Ontario to homes in Ottawa and Casselman.

Rent

Apartment rental rates will increase in the new year.

The Ontario government approved a 1.2 per cent increase for rent in 2022, based on the Ontario Consumer Price Index.

The guideline applies to most residential rental accommodations covered by the Residential Tenancies Act.

Landlords may only raise the rent if they give tenants at least 90 days written notice.

Walking down the aisle

It will cost more to say "I Do" in the city of Ottawa in 2022.

The cost of a marriage licence increases $3.43 to $174.93.

A civil marriage at City Hall during business hours Monday to Friday will increase $3 to $153, while a civil marriage Friday evening or Saturday afternoon will increase from $225 to $229.50 in 2022.