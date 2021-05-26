Seven tickets issued for illegal gatherings in Ottawa homes and parks over the Victoria Day long weekend

Ottawa Bylaw officers were uninvited visitors at illegal gatherings over the first long weekend of summer, issuing seven, $880 tickets for gatherings at private residences and in a Kanata park.

Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services issued seven charges for violating Provincial Orders between May 21 and May 25.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Ottawa Bylaw says five tickets were issued for illegal gatherings in private residences on Friday and Saturday. The only information about the illegal gatherings released by Ottawa Bylaw was the location of the homes: Orleans, Gloucester-Southgate, Gloucester-South Nepean and two homes in College ward.

Officers also issued two tickets on May 25 for park gatherings of more than five people at a park at 4101 Innovation Drive. The Richcraft Recreation Complex at 4101 Innovation Drive includes trails and fields.

As of May 22, gatherings of up to five people are permitted outdoors in Ottawa and across Ontario. Indoor gatherings with members outside your household remain prohibited during the stay-at-home order.

Ottawa Bylaw also issued one ticket for a violation of the Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw over the Victoria Day long weekend. The fine was $240.