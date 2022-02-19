Seven-vehicle collision in Barrie one of many Saturday amidst poor driving conditions

On Saturday, poor weather conditions led to a multi-vehicle collision in a west-end Barrie neighbourhood.

According to police, a seven-vehicle collision happened on Sunnidale Road, near Ferndale Drive, around 11 a.m. this morning.

Shortly afterwards, officers responded to a separate three-vehicle collision on Sunnidale Road. This crash took place about 50 feet from the original incident.

Police say that while some vehicles were damaged extensively, only some minor injuries were reported. However, nobody was sent to hospital.

Blaming these crashes on poor weather conditions, Barrie Police are advising anyone who doesn't need to drive to stay home.

#BarriePolice is reminding motorists that if you are out driving in this weather to drive with your full headlight system on as your daytime running lights will not allow other motorists to see you - daytime running lights do not activate the rear lights on your car! pic.twitter.com/3tRQEd5Tyz