Seven-vehicle crash on Hwy 400 sends one to hospital

Police cruisers at the scene of a crash on Highway 400 (Twitter: @OPP_HSD)

A 56-year-old motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a seven-vehicle crash on Highway 400.

According to provincial police, the crash happened on Canal Road and the northbound side of Highway 400 Sunday.

OPP said the collision involved five delivery vans, one pickup truck and one motorcycle.

The cause of the crash is unknown. 

