Seven-vehicle crash south of Morinville under investigation
A major collision Thursday evening south of Morinville involving seven vehicles, including one almost submerged in a water culvert, is under investigation, RCMP say.
According to police, several vehicles were stopped at the traffic lights at Highway 2 and Range Road 554 around 5:15 p.m. when four vehicles were hit from behind by a flatbed tow truck carrying two vehicles.
One vehicle was found at the scene to be nearly completely submerged in a nearby culvert of water. The driver, who was the only occupant, was able to be rescued, police told CTV News Edmonton.
Alberta Health Services confirmed paramedics assessed six people at the scene. Five were transported to hospital, including one adult man in serious condition and another man and three women — all adults — in stable condition.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but Mounties say alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
