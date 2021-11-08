Seven ways the 2022 city of Ottawa draft budget will affect your wallet

Consultations on the 2022 city of Ottawa budget begin this week.

The 2022 draft budget, tabled last Wednesday at council, includes a three per cent property tax hike in 2022, plus an increase in user fees.

A three per cent tax increase will cost the average urban property taxpayer an extra $119 next year (including $35 for transit and $19 for policing).

Each city committee will hold consultations on the budget, before council finalizes it on Oct. 8.

On Tuesday, the Ottawa Police Services Board Finance Committee will hold the first public consultation on the budget.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at seven ways the 2022 city of Ottawa budget will cost you more next year.

OC Transpo fares

Transit riders are facing a 2.5 per cent hike in transit fares in the 2022 budget.

If approved, the cost of an adult monthly bus pass will increase $3 to $125.50, while a youth monthly bus pass will increase $2.25 to $96.75.

A senior monthly bus pass will increase $1 to $47.75.

The cost of an adult single-ride fare (paid by cash) increases a dime to $3.75, while a single fare using a Presto card or a credit/debit card will jump 10 cents to $3.70.

Water rates

It will cost you more to turn on the taps in 2022.

The 2022 city of Ottawa budget proposes an average 4.2 per cent hike in water, wastewater and stormwater rates.

Staff estimate the average water bill will increase $35.90 in 2022.

Urban residents pay water, wastewater and stormwater fees, while rural residents who are not connected to the water system only pay stormwater fees.

Garbage collection fees

Garbage collection fees will increase 11.3 per cent ($12) for a single-family household in 2022 to $118.

Multi-residential household solid waste rates will jump 8.4 per cent to $77.50

Residential parking permits

Drivers will be paying more for on-street parking permits.

The 2022 budget proposes a two per cent increase in residential on-street parking permits.

An annual permit will increase $15 to $715, while a winter parking permit (Dec. to March) will increase $3 to $155.

There will be no increase in parking rates for on-street parking metres and at off-street parking lots owned by the city of Ottawa.

Rental fees

Rental fees for arenas, sports fields and theatres are set to increase in 2022.

Arena rentals will increase 2 per cent to $315.49 for adults, $189.12 for minors and $147.12 for non-prime time ice.

The cost to rent sports fields and ball diamonds will increase approximately 2 per cent, while the cost to rent the artificial turf fields at city of Ottawa facilities will jump 2 per cent.

City of Ottawa recreation fees

It will cost more for memberships and program registration (hourly) for swimming and recreation programs in 2022, if the budget is approved.

The budget proposes a two per cent increase in program registration, and between a 1.8 per cent and 4 per cent hikes in membership costs. Museum program costs will increase up to 5.2 per cent.

Memberships

Aquafitness – up 1.8 to 2.1 per cent to $51.55-$840.27

Fitness – up 1.8 to 4 per cent to $23.67-$939.60

Museum – 2 per cent increase to $36.71

Seniors Centres – 1.7 per cent to 2.2 per cent to $20.80-$26.33

Swim – 1.8 per cent to 4 per cent increase to $23.01-$605.09

Skating – up 1.8 per cent to 2.2 per cent to $10.62 - $315.93

Program Registrations (Hourly)

Aquatics Learn to Swim – 2 per cent increase to $5.93-$30.58

Day Camps – 2 per cent increase to $1.80-$17.05

Museum Program – 0 per cent to 5.2 per cent increase to $4.42-$53.32

Skating – Learn to Skate – 2 per cent increase to $13.14-$28.44

Performing Arts – 2.0 per cent increase to $4.28-$28.54

Marriage Licences and Civil Marriages

It will cost you more to say 'I Do' in Ottawa next year.

The 2022 budget proposes a two per cent hike in the cost of a marriage licence, to $174.93.

If you want to get married in a civil marriage at city hall, it will cost you two per cent more. A Civil Marriage Monday to Friday during business hours will cost $153, up from $150 in 2021.

Civil marriages on Friday evening or Saturday afternoon will cost $229.50, up $4.50.