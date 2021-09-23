Seven Windsor-Essex schools in COVID-19 outbreak status:WECHU

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are now seven schools with COVID-19 outbreaks in the region.

Ford City Public School is the latest added to the list on Wednesday.

Other schools include St. John Vianney Catholic Elementary School, St. Anne Catholic High School, Sandwich Secondary School, Al-Hijra Academy, Cardinal Carter Catholic Secondary School and St. Joseph’s Catholic High School.

St. Joe’s is the only one to close so far this school year. It reopened Thursday after a week of online only classes.

WECHU says an outbreak will be called if two or more COVID-19 cases are confirmed in students, staff, or visitors within the school in a 14-day period. At least one of these cases should be believed to have been infected while in the school, or during a school activity. This may include school transportation and before-school and after-school care programs.