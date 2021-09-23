Seven Windsor-Essex schools in COVID-19 outbreak status:WECHU
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are now seven schools with COVID-19 outbreaks in the region.
Ford City Public School is the latest added to the list on Wednesday.
Other schools include St. John Vianney Catholic Elementary School, St. Anne Catholic High School, Sandwich Secondary School, Al-Hijra Academy, Cardinal Carter Catholic Secondary School and St. Joseph’s Catholic High School.
St. Joe’s is the only one to close so far this school year. It reopened Thursday after a week of online only classes.
WECHU says an outbreak will be called if two or more COVID-19 cases are confirmed in students, staff, or visitors within the school in a 14-day period. At least one of these cases should be believed to have been infected while in the school, or during a school activity. This may include school transportation and before-school and after-school care programs.
-
26-year-old man charged after Red Deer break-and-enter shootingA 26-year-old man from Red Deer faces charges in connection to a confrontation with police during a break-and-enter call.
-
Saskatoon City Council to decide on parking patios running year roundSaskatoon City Council will look at a committee recommendation to allow parking patios to operate through the winter, making them a year-round amenity.
-
Skunk with jar stuck on its head rescued by Calgary police constablesWednesday night, thanks to a couple brave Calgary police officers, a real-life Pepe Le Pew became Pepe Le Whew.
-
'Irresponsible and dangerous': Hinshaw offers stern warning about COVID-19 partiesAlberta Health is investigating whether an Edson party advertising itself as a “get COVID” event to build up natural immunity to the virus actually happened.
-
'Not helpful': Nickel skips another mayoral forum, has BBQ insteadWhile five front-running mayoral candidates faced off in a forum Thursday afternoon — the other candidate, Mike Nickel, was serving hot dogs in the parking lot of his campaign office.
-
Missing woman last seen at business in Thompson: RCMPManitoba RCMP are asking for help to find a woman last seen at a business in Thompson over the weekend.
-
Club members push back over proposed changes to Cedar Hill Golf CourseThe president of the Cedar Hill Golf Club says a report from District of Saanich staff recommending changes to the operation df Cedar Hill Golf Course will hurt the club and its members.
-
Redevelopment proposed at site of Cambridge Hotel on Pembina HighwayA proposed development on Pembina Highway could see the Cambridge Hotel demolished and replaced with a residential apartment building.
-
Edmonton considering implementing proof-of-vaccine bylawMayor Don Iveson says the city is examining whether it should follow Calgary’s lead in implementing a bylaw requiring businesses to check for proof of vaccinations.