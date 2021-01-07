Seven Windsor residents are facing charges after police seized several firearms and about $995,000 in drugs while targeting “high level drug trafficking” in a 10-month investigation.
It was a joint forces operation between the Windsor Police Service and the Canada Border Services Agency, with funding provided by the Ontario Government, Criminal Intelligence Service of Ontario.
“A significant amount of illicit drugs destined for sale in Windsor-Essex are now off the streets as a result of this successful JFO,” said a statement from Windsor police. “The seizure of several firearms, one confirmed to have been reported stolen from the United States, will no doubt have a significant impact on the safety of the entire community.”
Police say there’s no question this amount of seized illicit drugs has potentially saved numerous lives and has made a considerable dent on illegal drug trade locally.
Members of the Windsor Police Service Criminal Intelligence Unit, the Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit, along with CBSA, identified several suspects, residences and vehicles during the course of the investigation.
Numerous judicial authorizations were applied for and granted as part of the active investigation.
On Dec. 22, warrants were simultaneously executed at three identified residences, all within the city of Windsor.
Several suspects were arrested during the execution of the warrants and as a result of the investigation.
Police say a search of a residence located in the 1500 block of Rooney Street resulted in the seizure of a loaded firearm, cocaine, isotonitazene pills, cannabis, oxycodone pills, percocet pills and alprazolam pills.
A search of a residence in the 1300 block of Meridian Street resulted in the seizure of cocaine, fentanyl and currency.
A search of a residence in the 3100 block of McRobbie Road resulted in the seizure of three firearms and a large amount of currency.
Three vehicles have also been seized as part of the investigation.
Police say the estimated street value of the seized drugs is over $995,000.
Elie Aoun, 35, from Windsor, is charged with:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Cocaine
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Isotonitazene
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Alprazolam
- Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution
- Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling
- Contravene Firearms Act x2 - improper storage
- Unlawful possession of a firearm x3
- Possession of a prohibited device - magazine
- Possess firearm illegally obtained outside Canada
Sayasith Phothitay, 32, from Windsor, is charged with:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Cocaine
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Isotonitazene
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Alprazolam
- Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution
- Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling
- Contravene Firearms Act - improper storage
- Breach of Release Order
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - fentanyl
Jason Haddad, 27 , from Windsor, is charged with:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Cocaine
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Isotonitazene
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Alprazolam
- Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution
- Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling
- Contravene Firearms Act - improper storage
- Unlawful possession of ammunition
- Breach of Probation
Joseph Aoun, 62, from Windsor, is charged with:
- Contravene Firearms Act - improper storage
- Unlawful possession of a firearm x3
- Possession of a prohibited device - magazine
- Possess firearm illegally obtained outside Canada
Nouhad Aoun, 64, from Windsor, is charged with:
- Contravene Firearms Act - improper storage
- Unlawful possession of a firearm x3
- Possession of a prohibited device - magazine
- Possess firearm illegally obtained outside Canada
Johny Phothitay, 28, from Windsor, is charged with:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Fentanyl
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Cocaine
Vanessa Crescenzi, 29, from Windsor, is charged with:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Cocaine
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Isotonitazene
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Alprazolam
- Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution
- Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling
- Contravene Firearms Act - improper storage
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.