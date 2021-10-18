Seven-year-old boy dies after being trapped under log near Southampton, N.S.

A seven-year-old boy has died after being pinned by a log on a road in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County.

Police say the child was out for a walk with his mother and was playing near an old log pile when one broke free and pinned him.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall says the accident happened as the pair were walking on a logging road near Southampton on Monday around 3:30 p.m.

Marshall says the boy was playing near a log pile on a road used by the Athol Forestry Co-operative when he became trapped.

Police and several local fire and rescue crews responded to the scene -- near the snowmobile club in Southampton, N.S.

Emergency responders tried to resuscitate the child, but the child was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Southampton is about 200 kilometres north of Halifax and is not far from Springhill.