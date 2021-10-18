Seven-year-old child dies after being trapped under large log near Southampton, N.S.

A seven-year-old child has died while out on a walk with his mother on a logging road in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County.

Police say he was playing near an old log pile when one broke free and pinned him.

RCMP confirm a call came in around 3:30 Monday afternoon, reporting that a young child was trapped under a large log.

Police and several local fire and rescue crews responded to the scene -- near the snowmobile club in Southampton, N.S.

Emergency responders tried to resuscitate the child, but the child was pronounced deceased at the scene.