Seventeen-year-old boy charged following high school stabbing in Georgetown

Halton Regional Police were called to the school Thursday for reports of an assault in a classroom.

One student was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect ran from the area following the attack, prompting local schools to go into lockdown for a short time as police investigated.

A 17-year-old boy from Georgetown has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Police say they believe this was a targeted attack, and ask that anyone with information to please contact them.

(The Canadian Press)