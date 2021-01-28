Ontario health officials are reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa today, the seventh straight day with less than 100 cases of novel coronavirus in the capital.

The 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday follows 72 new cases on Wednesday and 23 cases on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approxiamtely 12:30 p.m.

Across Ontario, there are 2,093 new cases of novel coronavirus. Public Health Ontario reported 700 new cases in Toronto, 331 in Peel Region, 228 in York Region and 123 in the Niagara region.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reported 1,398 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Jan. 26.

A total 5,751 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to receiving the result is 30 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Here is a look at the new cases of COVID-19 across eastern Ontario on Thursday: