Seventh wave of COVID-19 impacting Huron Perth
Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) says the seventh wave of COVID-19 is impacting the region.
The health unit is reporting five news deaths due to COVID-19 connected to two outbreaks in long-term care facilities.There are also three hospitalizations and six outbreaks in highest-risk settings.
“Even though we are in a much better position against COVID-19 now than we were two years ago, COVID-19 remains a serious infection,” says Dr. Miriam Klassen, Medical Officer of Health. “HPPH sends our condolences to the loved ones of the individuals who have passed away. So far in 2022, 43 people in Huron-Perth have passed away due to COVID-19. We are seeing high rates of community transmission in this seventh wave, and we ask everyone to make decisions to protect themselves and our community’s vulnerable members.”
HPPH is also reporting an additional eighty confirmed cases of COVID-19 in high-risk individuals in the last week.
Since PCR testing is limited only to high-risk individuals, the number of people in Huron-Perth who have COVID-19 is much higher than confirmed case counts, the health unit said.
-
Calgarians find ways to stay cool inside their homes without AC unitsAs the heat wave continues to grip much of Alberta, including Calgary, it’s been a challenge for many people to not only stay cool outdoors but inside as well, especially for those without an air conditioner.
-
‘Supporting Ukraine’: Lethbridge International Airshow pilot dedicating performance to UkraineAfter a four year hiatus, the Lethbridge International Airshow is taking off this weekend. With 30 planes set to be featured, one Ukrainian pilot is using her performance to pay tribute to those in the war torn country.
-
$35,000 worth of drugs seized in St. ThomasA 56-year-old St. Thomas man has been arrested and charged for several drug and weapons-related offences.
-
'My family is not safe': B.C. woman documents travels through home country of UkraineAlla Pavlikhin and her husband just returned to Langford, B.C., after spending a month volunteering in their home city of Kyiv, Ukraine.
-
No shortage of events to attend in Windsor-Essex this weekendThe Civic Holiday weekend is here and there is no shortage of things to see and experience in Windsor-Essex.
-
Maritimers look forward to midsummer weekend full of eventsIf you're looking for something fun to do this long weekend there's no shortage of options to choose from no matter where you are in the Maritimes.
-
Mixed emotions from residential school survivors as the Papal visit comes to a closeAs Pope Francis wraps up the final leg of his weeklong Canadian visit, there are mixed emotions among residential school survivors who are reflecting on the Pontiff’s apology and his time in the country.
-
-
A national treasure: Canadian Canoe Museum readies for final portage to its new homeHundreds of canoes from around the globe and some dating back centuries are being prepared for an epic move that will see them all put on display at the Canadian Canoe Museum’s new $40-million dollar home in Ontario, set to open in 2023.