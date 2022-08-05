Seventh wave of COVID-19 in Ontario has peaked, chief medical officer of health says
Ontario's chief medical officer of health says the seventh wave of COVID-19 in the province has peaked.
Dr. Kieran Moore says key indicators such as hospital admissions and the COVID-19 wastewater signal are declining.
Public Health Ontario says COVID-19 case rates decreased in 22 of Ontario's 34 health units for the week ending July 30, with per cent positivity down slightly week over week, and hospital admissions decreasing to 306 compared to 463 the previous week.
There were 46 COVID-19 deaths reported for the week ending July 30, compared to 75 the week before.
Moore says he anticipates that the overall risk and impact on the health sector will continue decreasing through August.
He also says a fall wave of COVID-19 may not be as bad as he would have predicted a few months ago, given that so many people have been infected with the Omicron variant, combined with protection from high immunization rates and the fact that a new variant of concern has not yet emerged.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2022.
-
Only six per cent of OC Transpo applicants advance to bus driver training, statistics showOC Transpo is looking to hire hundreds of new operators this year for buses and the O-Train, but new statistics show only a small number of applicants are advancing to the training portion of the recruitment program.
-
Five places to cool off in Ottawa and Gatineau during the August heat warningCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five places to cool off in Ottawa and Gatineau during the heat warning.
-
Ottawa realtor addresses five current myths with the housing marketTaylor Bennett of Bennett Property Shop Realty addresses five current myths about the housing market in Ottawa.
-
2 North Island hospital emergency rooms closing this weekendEmergency departments at hospitals on northern Vancouver Island are once again closing due to limited staffing availability this weekend.
-
Deconstruction of stranded barge progressing at Vancouver’s English BayThe deconstruction of the barge that floated into Vancouver’s English Bay last year and got stuck is now underway.
-
-
Victims of South Surrey triple shooting that killed 2 identifiedHomicide investigators have publicly identified the three people shot at South Surrey Athletic Park last weekend, and are renewing their appeal for witnesses to the incident.
-
Artifact discovery leads to special dig at Anderson Farm MuseumA team of archaeologists wrapped up their dig at the Anderson Farm Museum on Friday afternoon. They searched the grounds for roughly four days after the discovery of some artifacts near the property's milk barn.
-
NB Liberal party to elect new leader on SaturdayThe New Brunswick Liberal party will elect a new leader this weekend. A leadership convention in Fredericton will begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday, with voting scheduled to start at 2 p.m.