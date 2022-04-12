Several arrests made after Forest Glade shooting, one suspect still sought

Windsor police have made five arrests and are still searching for one suspect after a shooting at a Forest Glade bowling alley.

Officers were called to a bowling alley in the 10000 block of Tecumseh Road East near Forest Glade Drive for a report of a large group of people fighting on Saturday at 1 a.m.

Police say five men suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of gunshot wounds. All five victims have been treated and released from hospital.

“They're lucky to be alive and others in the vicinity at the time of the incident are also lucky to have escaped harm,” says Acting Chief Jason Bellaire.

Police say some of the victims are uncooperative with the investigation

“We get that quite a bit, where we don't receive cooperation from some victims,” says Superintendent Jason Crowley “That is certainly the case here where we're not getting the co-operation that we hoped for that would certainly assist the investigation.”

Through investigation, three suspects believed to be directly involved in the shooting were identified.

With the assistance of the Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad and the Windsor Police Emergency Services Unit (ESU), two of the suspects were located inside a red Ford Edge, in Amherstburg and arrested without incident.

Two other occupants inside the vehicle at the time were arrested for accessory after the fact to attempted murder. The vehicle was seized as evidence.

The third identified suspect was located by members of the Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) in the Town of LaSalle and arrested without incident.

A fourth suspect remains outstanding and investigators are seeking any information in relation to his identity or whereabouts. Once identified, this male will be facing several charges, including five counts of attempted murder. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

“I remind anyone that may see this male to not approach him but to call 911,” says Crowley. “The community’s’ been a huge help. They've reached out to us voluntarily and quite often actually since Saturday. It’s assisted the investigation certainly moving forward.”

Police say the firearm remains outstanding and investigators are seeking any information that may assist in locating it.

Police will not say what kind of firearm was used in the shooting but told the media they do not believe the incident is gang-related.

Acting Chief Bellaire is trying to reassure the community, they’re putting every resource they have towards this investigation.

“We recognize the broad community concern for what occurred in this case,” Bellaire says. “And I want to especially reassure those that live in the Forest Glade area, that the Windsor Police Service has heard those concerns and we are responding.”

Investigators are asking anyone with video from the shooting or the fight that preceded the shooting inside the bowling alley to please contact investigators. WPS says they have a very streamline system where people can send video and images through a link that is sent directly to your phone or computer.

Joshua Fryer, 19,from Windsor, is charged with;

Attempt murder - five counts

Discharge firearm, reckless to others

Occupy motor vehicle with a firearm

Andrew Meloche, 21, from LaSalle, is charged with;

Attempt murder - five counts

Discharge firearm, reckless to others

Occupy motor vehicle with a firearm

A youth is facing charges of:

Attempt murder - five counts

Discharge firearm, reckless to others

Occupy motor vehicle with a firearm

The youth cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

A 21 year old male from Amherstburg, is facing a charge of accessory after the fact - attempt murder. He was released on an undertaking with a future court date.

A 21 year old male from Windsor, is facing a charge of accessory after the fact - attempt murder. He was released on an Undertaking with a future court date.

For victims, witnesses and families affected by the incident that may require further support or assistance, please contact:

Victim Services of Windsor and Essex-County 519-723-2711

WPS Victim Assistance Unit 519-255-6700 ext. 4879 or ceastman@windsorpolice.ca

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.