Several businesses along Pembina Highway hit with spray-painted swastikas
Some Winnipeg businesses started the day off Wednesday finding graffiti had been sprayed on their buildings.
A group of businesses along Pembina Highway were tagged with spray-painted symbols Wednesday, among the symbols were swastikas.
One of the businesses hit was Stone Angel Brewery and one of the owners said it is concerning to see that symbol.
"We're known as an Irish brewery, so there is no obvious connection between the swastika and neo-Nazism and hatred of the Irish. I think more powerful was the fact it was on our Middle Eastern neighbours and our Asian neighbours," said Paul Clerkin.
Despite the seriousness of what the symbol can mean, Clerkin thinks this was some kids knowing it could wind people up.
"It doesn't make it any better, shouldn't be doing it," he said. "It is not a nice thing to do. The neighbour's windows were covered in it."
Winnipeg police told CTV News that it is aware of the situation and is investigating.
-
'We understand how frustrating that is': Province working to fix thousands of incomplete immunization recordsThe province is still working to address tens of thousands of reports of incomplete immunization records.
-
Did pandemic lockdowns lead to more sex? Not really, UBC study suggestsIn the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadians' desire for sex went up, but the amount of sex they were actually having did not, according to a new study from researchers at the University of British Columbia.
-
'He was a hero': B.C. father of 4 loses life trying to save son at Fraser Valley lakeA family picnic at B.C.'s Chehalis Lake ended in heartbreak after a man rushed into the water in a heroic attempt to rescue his son.
-
Hundreds of stolen items, including truck and trailer, recovered in southern AlbertaA group of three people have been charged in connection with a fraud and stolen property investigation involving multiple locations in southern Alberta and southern Saskatchewan.
-
-
Greater Sudbury receives $2.9M for city's transit systemCaroline Mulroney, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, announced Wednesday that Sudbury's transit system is receiving $2.9 million
-
'I'm very frustrated': Albertans, business groups critical of U.S. border restriction extensionBruce Mitschke was planning on taking his boat along for his family vacation to Idaho in early August, but his plan to make the hours-long drive from his southern Alberta home are now on pause.
-
Local restaurants opting out of annual Taste of EdmontonSome local restaurants are choosing not to partake in this year’s foodie fest due to safety concerns and financial circumstances.
-
New garbage collection program sees thousands of missed pick-up calls, city data showsNew black and green bins are planned to be delivered to all Edmontonians come September, but some residents are already taking issue with the city’s new garbage collection program.