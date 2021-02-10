Dozens of homes in Calgary are currently without water as the frigid temperatures have caused pipes to burst.

As of Wednesday morning, the City of Calgary has reported four major water main breaks that are impacting service.

The major breaks include:

Scarboro: 15 homes are affected by a water main break on Scotland Street in the southwest community

Renfrew: Nine homes have been affected by a service disruption due to a water main break on Bantry Street in the northeast community

Richmond: Two homes and a church are without water after a water main break along 17 Avenue in the southwest community.

Beltline: One home is impacted after a water main break on 13 Avenue S.W.

Water wagons have been set up at all locations to assist those impacted by service disruptions.

The city is encouraging Calgarians using water wagons to adopt the recommended safety measures including maintaining a distance of two metres from others, washing hands before and after taking water, and asking friends or neighbours to get water for you if you are under self-isolation.

There is no word from the city on when each repair will be completed.

Traffic disruptions

Aside from delays expected within communities, the only major impact to traffic related to water main repair work is along 17 Avenue S.W.

Barricades have been set between Richmond Road and 19A St.S.W., with the eastbound lanes are completely shut down.

A detour is in place to go around the construction work and exit onto 17 Avenue via 19 Street, but delays are expected in the area and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.