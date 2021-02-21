In an update posted to its website, Casselholme said seven of its staff members who originally tested positive for COVID-19 were reassessed and later tested negative.



A total of 10 staffers who tested positive will be retested, according to the website.



North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit declared an outbreak at the facility on Feb. 19 after 13 individuals tested positive for COVID-19. None of those individuals were residents of the home.



Casselhome said that the residents these staff members cared for were isolated and all tested negative.



Two other employees who initially returned “low COVID detection results” have also retested negative said the LTC home.



The website update also advised those connected to the outbreak not to call about a retest but that the Health Unit would contact them should a reassessment be required.



“Currently, no one can come into Cassellholme – not even essential caregivers who have negative results,” read the update.



“Our staff are working hard to ensure that all Residents are cared for, reassured and well-fed in the safest – and most compassionate – way possible.”

Casselholme was the first LTC home in North Bay to declare an outbreak back in May.

A visitor of the facility later tested positive and contact tracing linked the exposure to the outbreak. It was later determined that this individual had also returned a false positive after another tested reveal they were negative for COVID-19.