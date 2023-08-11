Several charges, including impaired, laid after deadly crash on Capilano Bridge in June

A 23-year-old Edmonton man faces charges in connection with a fatal crash on the Capilano Bridge.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on June 25.

According to police, a truck was being driven north in the southbound lanes of Wayne Gretzky Drive at a high rate of speed and almost hit an EPS vehicle that was on the bridge at the time.

The truck's driver hit a car, killing its 20-year-old passenger. She was visiting from Toronto and was identified by family as Jayda.

The 31-year-old male driver of the car was taken to hospital in critical condition. Police said on Friday he remains in hospital.

A female passenger in the truck suffered serious but not-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The truck driver, Tryton Desjarlais, was also taken to hospital in critical condition.

Desjarlais is now facing several charges, including impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, and driving while unauthorized

“The news of charges being filed against the person accountable for her passing has stirred a whirlwind of emotions within me,” said Jayda’s mother, Shannon Mitchell in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.

She said it’s a step towards justice and provides some comfort.

“Each day presents its own challenges, but I’m learning to find peace in cherished memories and the support of loved ones,” Mitchell said.

“Grief has reshaped my perspective, inspiring me to embrace life’s precious moments and honour her memory through my actions and resilience.”

A GoFundMe was initially created to help her family bring Jayda’s body home to Toronto. Now money raised will go towards a new nonprofit called Aniyah Corp to keep her memory alive.

Edmonton police said 15 people have died in 12 fatal collisions in the city so far this year.