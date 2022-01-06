Several charges laid after stolen vehicle recovered in Waterloo: WRPS
A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with several offences after attempting to flee from police in a stolen vehicle in Waterloo.
Waterloo regional police said around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers found a stolen vehicle parked in the area of Westmount Road South and Erb Street West.
The man driving the vehicle attempted to flee and collided with a police cruiser in the process. Police said it was a minor collision and no injuries were reported.
Officers made the arrest and located suspected fentanyl and suspected cocaine in the vehicle along with knives and several rounds of ammunition.
The Kitchener man driving the stolen vehicle was charged with the following:
- Dangerous operation of a vehicle
- Three counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of stolen goods over $5,000
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a weapon
- Two counts of breach probation
- Four counts of possession of a firearm of weapon contrary to prohibition
A 28-year-old female passenger from Waterloo was arrest and charged with:
- Possession of stolen goods over $5,000
- Three counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking
- Breach of a probation order
Both were held in custody for a bail hearing.
