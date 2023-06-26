Several charges laid in stolen car investigation in Midland
Three individuals, two men and one woman, face charges in connection with a stolen car investigation in Midland last week.
Two 35-year-olds from Midland and a 32-year-old from Essa Township were taken into custody Friday after police say they ditched an allegedly stolen vehicle along Highway 12 near Sumac Lane.
Police say the suspects fled into a wooded area, and two individuals were quickly arrested while a manhunt got underway for the third.The K9 unit and OPP helicopter assisted in the search as armed officers focused on several streets to find the suspect, prompting a hold and secure at a local school.
Police say the final suspect was eventually captured at a Queen Street home later that evening.
Some of the charges include dangerous operation, obstructing a peace officer, impaired driving, and flight from a peace officer.
Police say a fourth suspect was also arrested on several outstanding warrants during the investigation.
