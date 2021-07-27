Several chickens killed in barn fire in Chilliwack: firefighters

Several chickens have died in a fire that tore through a barn in Chilliwack Tuesday morning.

Firefighters said the blaze was reported at a farm on Castleman Road shortly before 11 a.m.

Dozens of firefighters arrived to find heavy black smoke and flames pouring out of a poultry barn, the fire department said in a news release later in the day.

Using water from a nearby hydrant, crews were able to put out the fire, and keep it from spreading to other buildings on the property.

This was despite warm temperatures, and the fact that the fire was quickly spreading, the Chilliwack Fire Department said.

While no humans were injured in the fire, several chickens have died. The fire department did not provide an estimate of how many birds did not survive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.