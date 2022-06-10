Orillia man charged with first-degree murder in connection to Collingwood death

Provincial police have charged an Orillia man in connection to a "suspicious death" after officers found a woman's body Friday morning in Collingwood.

Police say 57-year-old John Collins of Orillia has been charged with first degree murder. The suspect is accused in the death of Kinga Kriston, a 55-year-old woman from Collingwood.

Police say officers made the discovery inside a home in the Georgian Meadows subdivision Friday shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Provincial police tell CTV News there is no threat to public safety.

"Investigators do not consider this to be a random incident," noted OPP Acting Sgt. Terri-Ann Pencarinha.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Collingwood OPP at 705-445-4321 or 1-888-310-1122.

The accused is expected to appear in court via video on June 13.

Because of an active investigation, police placed several Collingwood schools in a brief hold and secure Friday.

OPP Const. Trevor McKean said the safety measure at the schools was "out of an abundance of caution during the initial response to this incident."

According to the school boards, Cameron Street Elementary, Mountainview Elementary, Collingwood Collegiate, Collingwood Learning Centre, and St. Mary's were placed in the hold and secure, which police lifted shortly afterwards.

During a hold and secure activities resume inside the school as usual, but all exterior doors are locked, and there is no one allowed to enter or exit the building.