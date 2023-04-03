Several collisions slow commuters as heavy snow hits Ottawa

A section of the westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 in Ottawa has reopened after it was briefly closed Monday morning following several collisions on the busy highway.

Motorists are being told to adjust their driving to the conditions and give themselves extra time to get to work and school amid heavy snowfall.

The Ministry of Transportation reported the westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 were closed at Bronson Avenue following several collisions. Several cars were parked on the highway between Bronson Avenue and Parkdale.

The highway reopened just after 8:30 a.m.

Earlier, one collision on Hwy. 417 westbound at Parkdale Avenue reduced the highway to one lane.

Emergency crews also responded to multiple collisions in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 between Moodie Drive and Woodroffe Avenue, and in the east end between St. Laurent Boulevard and Nicholas Street.

Ottawa police reported 19 collisions between 6 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.

"Drive according to the road conditions," police said on Twitter. "Roads may be snow-covered and slippery."

19 collisions signalées depuis 6h.Conduisez en fonction des conditions routières. Les routes peuvent être enneigées et glissantes.#ottawa pic.twitter.com/BiPM2yU2fK

School buses are running this morning, but the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority is reporting delays on some routes this morning.

Police are reminding motorists to slow down and adjust their driving to the conditions.

The forecast calls for period of snow this morning, changing to rain near 12 p.m. Rain showers will continue until early this afternoon.

The forecast high is 6 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -10 in the morning.

It will be partly cloudy this evening and the overnight low will be -3 C.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 6 C on Tuesday.

Freezing rain or rain will begin tomorrow night and temperatures will fall to -1 C overnight.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for freezing rain or rain and a high of 6 C.