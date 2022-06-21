Several commercial vehicles inspected during safety blitz pulled from the road: SSP

Over 60 percent of the commercial vehicles inspected during a one-day safety blitz in Bradford West Gwillimbury last week were taken out of service.

South Simcoe Police officers were joined by the Ministry of Transportation inspectors on Thursday and said most trucks were found to have insecure loads, improper brakes and tires.

"These types of equipment are items that are easily checked to ensure compliance and safety," South Simcoe Police stated.

Police said during the campaign, 19 trucks were checked, and of those, 11 were taken off the road.

Police handed out 35 provincial offence notices, and said 15 drivers received cautions, while one licence plate was seized.

They urge truck drivers to "take those few extra minutes" to do the proper checks before getting behind the wheel.

"Road safety is everyone's responsibility, and it includes equipment as well as rules of the road."