Several employees of Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries test positive for COVID-19

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) has confirmed that between Dec. 24 and 29 it learned that a number of its employees at Liquor Marts and casinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Thursday news release, the Crown corporation said all of the employees are self-isolating.

MBLL also provided a list of when and where these employees were working in the last few weeks:

Bridgwater Liquor Mart on Dec. 20 and 22;

Charleswood Square Liquor Mart on Dec. 24;

Club Regent Casino on Dec. 20, 22, 23, and 26;

Crestview Liquor Mart on Dec. 24;

Dominion Centre Liquor Mart on Dec. 26 ;

Eastwinds Liquor Mart on Dec. 24 and 29;

Grant Park Liquor Mart on Dec. 28;

Main and Pritchard Liquor Mart on Dec. 26;

McPhillips Station Casino on Dec. 20, 21, 22, and 26;

Northdale Liquor Mart on Dec. 23;

Pine Falls Liquor Mart on Dec. 24;

Portage and Burnell Liquor Mart on Dec. 24;

Portage and Ainslie Liquor Mart on Dec. 28;

Rivergrove Liquor Mart on Dec. 24;

Sage Creek Liquor Mart on Dec. 18, 23, 24, and 26;

Selkirk Liquor Mart on Dec. 24;

Shark Club Gaming Centre on Dec. 23;

Southdale Liquor Mart on Dec. 24;

Steinbach Liquor Mart on Dec. 24; and

Tuxedo Park Liquor Mart on Dec. 24 and 27.

MBLL noted it is not sharing any personal information out of respect and confidentiality of its employees.

The Crown corporation said that all of its employees are expected to follow safety protocols at work, including wearing a mask, hand hygiene, physical distancing, and disinfecting high-touch areas. Employees are also required to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms before their shifts and before they enter any MBLL buildings.

MBLL makes all information regarding COVID-19 cases at its Liquor Marts, casinos, and gaming centres available on its online tracking page.