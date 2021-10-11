Several firearms seized during search warrant in Cambridge
Charges have been laid after police seized several firearms during a search warrant in Cambridge.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service responded to a reported disturbance involving a firearm in the area of King Street East and Church Street North on Oct. 5.
Police say they believe it was a targeted incident and the firearm was not discharged. The victim sustained minor injuries during the altercation.
A 39-year-old man was arrested for assault.
On Oct. 6, police conducted a search at an address on King Street East as part of an ongoing investigation.
Officers located and seized three firearms, two imitation firearms and ammunition.
A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with several offences including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm and various other firearm-related offences.
The man was held for a bail hearing.
Investigators say no further arrests are anticipated, but anyone with information is asked to contact police.
