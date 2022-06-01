Several Grade 4 students struck by car outside UBC Botanical Gardens
Three elementary school students were injured after a car left the roadway outside the UBC Botanical Gardens on Wednesday.
The University RCMP detachment said the Grade 4 students were on a school outing to the garden when they were struck by the vehicle.
Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
"The three students, believed to be around nine or 10 years old, were transported to Children's Hospital," the RCMP said in a news release. "Their families have been notified."
The driver remained at the scene and has been co-operating with investigators, authorities said.
So far, investigators don't believe intoxication was a factor in the accident.
University RCMP asked anyone with information on what happened to contact the detachment at 604-224-1322.
-
Canada travel restrictions: The current rules with ArriveCan, COVID-19 tests, vaccine mandatesWith COVID-19 restrictions at the border set to remain in place until at least June 30, CTVNews.ca breaks down the rules travellers need to know as they plan their trips and before they jet off.
-
'I don't know why the U.S. can't do the same,' NFL player says of Canada's gun laws after visit to VancouverFollowing a visit north of the border, an American NFL player is questioning why his home country doesn't have similar gun laws.
-
Second round of LDD moth spraying scheduled for TorontoAerial spraying for the tree-damaging LDD moth continues in various neighbourhoods across Toronto tomorrow.
-
-
N.S. woman shaves head after raising $25,000 for blood cancer researchA Nova Scotia woman has stayed true to her word, shaving her head on live TV after meeting her $25,000 fundraising goal for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Man and Woman of the Year campaign.
-
Prime minister to visit Siksika First Nation in Alberta for signing ceremonyPrime Minister Justin Trudeau is to visit a First Nation east of Calgary today for a signing ceremony.
-
Calgary police warn of online 'sextortion' scam targeting young boysWith nearly 50 incidents reported so far this year, Calgary police issued a warning Thursday about a rise in "sextortion" cases and are encouraging parents, children and caregivers to understand and practise online safety.
-
University of Ottawa to hold first in-person spring convocation since start of pandemicThe University of Ottawa says its spring convocation ceremony will take place in person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
SIRT investigating after N.S. RCMP officer shoots axe-wielding manNova Scotia’s police watchdog is investigating after an RCMP officer shot and injured a suspect while responding to a weapons complaint in Cumberland County Thursday morning.