Several Grade 4 students struck by car outside UBC Botanical Gardens

Three elementary school students were injured after a car left the roadway outside the UBC Botanical Gardens on Wednesday.

The University RCMP detachment said the Grade 4 students were on a school outing to the garden when they were struck by the vehicle.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"The three students, believed to be around nine or 10 years old, were transported to Children's Hospital," the RCMP said in a news release. "Their families have been notified."

The driver remained at the scene and has been co-operating with investigators, authorities said.

So far, investigators don't believe intoxication was a factor in the accident.

University RCMP asked anyone with information on what happened to contact the detachment at 604-224-1322.