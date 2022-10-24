Several Guelph Transit routes impacted due to driver shortages

The City of Guelph is warning voters who plan to take transit to the polls to give themselves extra time.

Guelph Transit is unable to provide full service Monday due to driver shortages.

“We don't have enough Guelph Transit staff to provide full service today. We're moving staff around and prioritizing routes to remain flexible and responsive to transit user needs,” said a tweet posted on Monday afternoon.

Hey #Guelph voters, if you plan to take transit to or from a voting location in #Guelph today, especially this evening, please be patient and give yourself extra time.

According to Guelph Transit’s twitter account, there is no service on Guelph Transit route 1. There will be delays on routes 6, 7, 10, 12, 17, 18, 50, 56, and 99.

Guelph Transit advised transit users to “give yourself extra time.”

There is no word on when full service will resume.

At 6:40 p.m., Guelph Transit tweeted that staff are focusing their efforts over the next two hours to help get residents to and from voting locations.

We're focusing efforts over the next 2 hrs to help community members get to and from voting locations. No service on Route 1 or University Express Routes (50 or 56). Route 6, 7, 10, 12, 17, 18 will experience 45mins service or better. Route 99 will experience some delays.