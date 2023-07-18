Several guns stolen from Petawawa, Ont. home, OPP say

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a break-and-enter in Petawawa over the weekend that led to several guns being stolen.

Police began the investigation Sunday. A home on Briarwood Drive was broken into sometime between Friday and Sunday.

The suspects took several things from the home, most notably an undisclosed number of firearms, OPP said.

If anyone has any information that may assist the investigation, they should contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 1-888-310-1122 (or 911 in an emergency) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at valleytips.ca.