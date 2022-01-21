Several highways close due to poor driving conditions; Perimeter now reopened
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
After being closed for several hours Friday morning, the Perimeter has reopened; however, as of Friday afternoon a new round of highway closures are in place.
As of 5:30 p.m. the following roads are closed:
- Highway 5, from Neepawa to Ochre River;
- Highway 5, from Grandview to Saskatchewan border;
- Highway 45, from Rossburn to Russell;
- Highway 68, from Ste Rose du Lac to The Narrows;
- Highway 276, from Ste Rose du Lac to Highway 481; and
- Highway 83 from Russell to Highway 49.
The Perimeter was originally closed down due to poor winter driving conditions and poor visibility.
The province said Highway 100 from Highway 1 East to Highway 1 West is now open and Highway 101 from Highway 1 West to Highway 1 East is also open.
The westbound lanes on Highway 1 from Headingley to Portage la Prairie and Highway 8 from the Winnipeg city limits to Highway 67 are also reopened after being closed for poor winter driving conditions.
People are still being advised to drive with caution.
-
NCC looks for ways to extend skating season on the Rideau Canal each winterThe National Capital Commission is looking at whether so-called slush cannons or changing the depth of water in the Rideau Canal could extend the season on the world's largest skating rink.
-
Nearly 100 km of groomed trails await you in Ottawa this winterWinter is a big part of living in the capital, and Ottawa has a groomed winter trail network that’s nearly 100 kilometres.
-
Ramsey Lake skating path opens in Greater SudburyThe skating path on Ramsey Lake Skating Path opened for the season Friday.
-
Calgary's Caden Rogozinski thrilled after being drafted by Cavalry FCFour local soccer players hoped to hear their name called Thursday night in the Canadian Premier League U-Sports Draft but only one did.
-
'It feels like betrayal': Vulnerable families respond to COVID-19 changes as B.C.'s top doctor defends approachWhen the provincial health officer told British Columbians she was removing isolation requirements and testing for most of the population and compared managing COVID-19 in similar terms to the flu or common cold, many people were shocked and some instantly alarmed.
-
Number of Sturgeon Falls downtown murals continues to growWhen walking in downtown Sturgeon Falls, you might notice several paintings on the side of buildings.
-
Scarborough restaurant searches for customer in viral video who braved Monday's snowstormThe owner of a Scarborough restaurant is searching for a customer who braved the snowstorm on Monday, hoping to get food, only to be brought down to their knees because it was closed.
-
Outdoor rink at Nipissing University benefiting studentsWith gyms and recreations centres remaining closed, the outdoor rink at Nipissing University is a popular spot for students.
-
Family of Afghan refugees reunited in Vancouver after years of separationAbdul Bashir Hashimi is starting off 2022 with a full heart. After spending four years separated from his wife and children, they are by his side and settling into a new life in Canada.