Several homes evacuated after city workers cause gas leak in Victoria
Several homes were evacuated near the border of Oak Bay and Victoria following a gas leak Tuesday morning.
FortisBC spokesperson Lauren Lea says an "external party" struck a gas main while digging near the intersection of Fairfield Road and Shotbolt Road.
The gas company received a call about the damaged gas line around 9:10 a.m. and had crews at the scene by 10 a.m.
Firefighters were also called to the area and confirmed that city workers who were installing a new sidewalk in the neighbourhood had caused the gas leak.
Gas to the area was shut off, impacting about 40 FortisBC customers.
Repairs were completed around 3 p.m., and FortisBC crews were going door to door reigniting appliances for affected customers, according to Lea.
Fairfield Road was also closed in both directions between Foul Bay Road and Denison Road while repairs were underway.
