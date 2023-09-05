Several people injured in multi-vehicle, head-on crash in Springwater Township

Several people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Springwater Township Tuesday evening.

According to officials, four vehicles, including one dump truck, were involved in the head-on crash just after 6 p.m. on Highway 90 between Townline Road and George Johnston Road.

Paramedics say three people were taken to the hospital in serious condition, and one woman in her 70s was later airlifted to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

Police closed a portion of Highway 90 for several hours for the investigation.

The area has since reopened.