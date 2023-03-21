Several hours of freezing rain expected Thursday morning in Ottawa

Motorists and pedestrians are being warned to expect slippery roads and sidewalks across Ottawa Thursday morning, with several hours of freezing rain in the forecast.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa, calling for up to 2 to 4 millimetres of ice build up on untreated surfaces.

"Snow mixed with freezing rain will begin this evening before transitioning to periods of freezing rain by early Thursday morning. Freezing rain will then transition to rain late Thursday morning," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Slow down driving in slippery conditions."

The forecast calls for periods of snow mixed with freezing rain this evening then changing to freezing rain near midnight.

The freezing rain is expected to continue until 9 a.m., when the precipitation will transition to rain.

The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority warns water levels and flows are expected to increase in all waterways in the Rideau Valley Watershed starting on Thursday, and continuing through the weekend and into next week.

"The degree of increase will depend on actual precipitation and temperatures over this period. If significant rain falls over the weekend, then flooding could occur on the smaller creeks and streams in the Rideau Valley Watershed," the conservation authority said in a statement.

"This would include Stevens Creek and any connected creeks or ditches (near North Gower) which are highly susceptible to spring flooding."

While the short-term forecast does not call for flooding on the Rideau River, there is potential for flooding in late March or early April, the conservation authority said Wednesday.

Ottawa forecast

Periods of snow mixed with freezing rain this evening then changing to freezing rain near midnight. Low 0 C.

Periods of freezing rain changing to periods of rain in the morning and ending in the afternoon. High +5 C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Friday. High +3 C.

The outlook for Saturday calls for periods of snow, and a high of +2 C. Cloudy with a chance of flurries or showers on Sunday.