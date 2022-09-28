Several housing units to be built on Elsipogtog First Nation through provincial, community partnership

The government of New Brunswick and Elsipogtog First Nation will be working together to build dozens of housing units within the community.

According to provincial officials, 20 community-owned units along with five individual-owned units will be added to the province's largest First Nations community each year, for the next five years.

"Elsipogtog’s leadership is committed to improving housing options for the community, and I want to applaud them for their dedication and determination to do so," said Aboriginal Affairs Minister Arlene Dunn in a news release.

Officials say the government will give Elsipogtog a percentage of net profits earned from authorized lottery terminals, while a portion of the profits will go towards the project. The balance of the earnings will remain in the community.

The goal of the economic partnership is to provide stability when it comes to sources of funding while enhancing living conditions on Elsipogtog First Nation.

"Although Elsipogtog First Nation maintains its autonomous governance and regulatory structures, a partnership with the provincial government, based on a nation-to-nation understanding, can and will prove beneficial to all New Brunswickers,” said Chief Arren Sock.

The provisions will be retroactive back to Jan. 1, 2022.