Several impaired driving charges laid during week-long safety campaign

Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) issued several tickets this past week, including over the long weekend.

OPP ran its safety campaign from May 17-23 in areas including Wasaga Beach, Clearview Township, and Springwater Township.

During Canada Road Safety Week, Huronia West OPP said there were 504 provincial offence notices handed out.

OPP charged 11 people with impaired driving and five people for driving while prohibited. Five marine-related charges were also laid.

"Although the campaign has concluded, The Huronia West OPP will continue to observe and hold those accountable for any dangerous related behaviour on our roadways, trails, and waterways," said in a press release on Tuesday.

OPP said it encourages anyone to contact police by calling 9-1-1 if they expect an impaired driver or witness any other dangerous behaviour.