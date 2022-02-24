Several improvised explosive devices seized during investigation into Deerfoot Trail firearm complaint

A 52-year-old man faces numerous charges after Calgary police seized several improvised explosive devices (IEDs) during an investigation spurred by the alleged pointing of a gun at a driver on Deerfoot Trail.

According to Calgary Police Service officials, a driver spotted a van parked on the shoulder of southbound Deerfoot Trail, near the Country Hills Boulevard overpass, in the early morning hours of Feb. 15.

When the driver approached the van, someone stepped into their path and allegedly pointed a gun at them.

The witness drove off and reported the incident to police.

Officers responded to the area and conducted a "high-risk vehicle stop" of the van. A man and a woman were arrested and a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a Remington 870 12-gauge shotgun with a shell in the magazine.

The van was towed to the CPS forensic crimes unit where staff located a suspected IED within the vehicle. The area was contained and tactical team members were deployed.

Two additional IEDs were found within the van as well as homemade body armour and an assault-style rifle.

In connection with the investigation, officers searched a home in the 1200 block of Eighth Avenue N.E., in the community of Renfrew, where officers seized:

Two suspected IEDs;

Three flares;

Two smoke bombs; and,

Two imitation handguns.

Wayne McGuire, 52, faces 15 charges including making and possessing explosive substances as well as weapons-related offences. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

"The exceptional professionalism of our frontline officers and the skill of our tactical unit kept the public safe and our officers safe throughout this ordeal by successfully containing and safely dealing with the devices," said Staff Sgt. Mark Neufeld in a statement released Thursday. "This incident posed a very real threat to officers and citizens alike.

"We know many people will have concerns about the potential motivation and target of these devices. A thorough investigation has been conducted and we can say at this time, there is no information to suggest a specific person or group of people were targeted, nor do we believe the accused has connections to any terrorist organizations."

The woman who was arrested during the traffic stop faces charges relating to the possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and a concealed weapon. She has been released from custody ahead of her scheduled court appearance. Police have not released her name.