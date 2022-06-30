Several Kananaskis campgrounds closed through long weekend due to lingering snowpack
Inaccessible toilets, muddy or snow-covered tent pads and less than favourable trail conditions have prompted the delayed opening of five backcountry campgrounds in Kananaskis country.
Alberta Parks says the campgrounds in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park and Spray Lakes Provincial Park will remain closed through the Canada Day long weekend as a result of the lingering snowpack.
The closed campgrounds include:
- Lillian Lake;
- Ribbon Lake;
- Aster Lake;
- Three Isle Lake; and
- Turbine.
The closures will remain in place until July 6 but may be extended if conditions do not improve.
Park officials say snowpack melt in Kananaskis is approximately a month behind a typical year. Visitors to the parks may encounter snowy trail conditions and there is a risk of avalanche on steep terrain.
For the latest on backcountry conditions and campground closures visit Alberta Parks – Kananaskis Country Advisories.
-
What you need to know about Canada Day celebrations in OttawaA sea of red and white is expected to converge on downtown Ottawa and LeBreton Flats today to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday.
-
-
Program aims to boost relationships with police, Indigenous youthThe second annual Mooz Akinonmaaget Maa Aki Moose Hunt initiative was launched Thursday in Sudbury.
-
Royal Canadian Navy relieves Pacific fleet ship commander for 'inappropriate conduct'The Royal Canadian Navy says it has relieved the commanding officer of a warship in the Pacific Fleet.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Politics trumps public interestThe initial reluctance of governments, federal and provincial, to appoint a public inquiry into the N.S. mass shooting, was difficult to understand. It took the heartfelt pleas of the victims’ families and the fast rising tide of public opinion to make the politicians act.
-
Saanich police search for suspicious men near site of – but unrelated to – BMO shootoutPolice in Saanich – including heavily armed Emergency Response Team officers – were called to search for two suspicious men near Mt. Tolmie Park Thursday afternoon.
-
Man faces charges after leading police on chase, running into home in HalifaxA 30-year-old man is in custody after leading officers on a foot pursuit in Halifax.
-
Crowd gathers for abortion rights rally in BarrieDozens of people gathered in downtown Barrie on Thursday evening to denounce the United States Supreme court's decision to overturn the country's constitutional protection for abortion rights.
-
Calgary public art piece that scorched spectator reinstalled in new locationA piece of public art that was removed and put into storage after burning a hole through a spectator’s jacket has been reinstalled in a new location.