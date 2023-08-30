Several lanes of Hwy. 401 closed after transport truck collides with three other vehicles east of Toronto

One person has been taken to hospital and several lanes of Highway 401 have been shut down in Bowmanville after a transport truck rolled over in a collision with three other vehicles on the busy highway.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes at Liberty Street early Wednesday.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a tractor trailer hauling steel collided with three passenger vehicles.

One driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries, OPP said.

It’s not yet clear what caused the collision.

One eastbound lane and two westbound lanes of the highway are currently closed from Bowmanville Avenue to Liberty Street because of the crash.

