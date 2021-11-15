Several Lexus vehicles stolen from Kingston, Ont. driveways
Police in Kingston, Ont. are searching for suspects after three Lexus vehicles were stolen from owners’ driveways on Friday.
Police say the suspects gained entry, started the cars and drove them away without using keys. The cars were stolen from neighbourhoods in the city’s west end, near Highway 401.
Investigators believe the suspects took the time to identify the targeted vehicles last Sunday, Nov. 7. They stole the cars in the early morning hours of Nov. 12, police said.
Police released an image of a vehicle of interest, which appears to be a silver four-door Dodge Charger. Two suspect images were also attached.
Police are asking anyone who owns a Lexus, or whose neighbours do, to check their surveillance video from last week.
If anyone sees anything suspicious on the tape, please contact Det. Const. Paul Wood at 613-549-4660 ext. 6312 or via email pwood@Kingstonpolice.ca.
-
New technology at Winnipeg care home projecting games, puzzles and experiences for residentsOne Winnipeg care home is now home to a new piece of technology that brings games, puzzles and interactive experiences to its residents.
-
Rogers cellphone customers may have trouble calling 911: Winnipeg policeThe Winnipeg Police Service is informing the public that some Rogers cellphone customers may have trouble trying to reach 911 on Monday afternoon.
-
Ottawa must consult provinces on emissions cap for oil, gas industry: Alberta premierAlberta Premier Jason Kenney warned the federal government on Monday that it must consult with the provinces as Ottawa moves on plans to implement a cap on emissions from the oil and gas sector.
-
15 per cent of Saskatoon city workers are opting not to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinationMonday marks the deadline for City of Saskatoon employees to submit their proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
-
Blocked highways and a boil-water advisory: On this day 15 years ago, there was another major storm in B.C.As roads flood, mudslides block highways, areas are evacuated and people sit in the dark, British Columbians may remember this isn't the province's first major storm on this day.
-
4 charged after large drug seizure east of Edmonton: RCMPVegreville RCMP seized large quantities of drugs and stolen property last week.
-
Bank teller in St. Marys saves senior from scammersA senior almost lost $10,000 to a scammer but it was stopped by a bank teller in St. Marys.
-
Strathroy police lay charges after violence reported at SDCITwo separate incidents at Strathroy District Collegiate Institute have resulted in multiple youths being charged, according to police.
-
City of Greater Sudbury to expand its gas collection systemConstruction is underway at one of Greater Sudbury’s landfill sites. The Kingsway location, in the east end of the city, will see expansion on its gas collection system.