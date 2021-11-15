Several Lexus vehicles stolen from Kingston, Ont. driveways

Police in Kingston, Ont. are searching for suspects after three Lexus vehicles were stolen from owners’ driveways on Friday.

Police say the suspects gained entry, started the cars and drove them away without using keys. The cars were stolen from neighbourhoods in the city’s west end, near Highway 401.

Investigators believe the suspects took the time to identify the targeted vehicles last Sunday, Nov. 7. They stole the cars in the early morning hours of Nov. 12, police said.

Police released an image of a vehicle of interest, which appears to be a silver four-door Dodge Charger. Two suspect images were also attached.

Police are asking anyone who owns a Lexus, or whose neighbours do, to check their surveillance video from last week.

If anyone sees anything suspicious on the tape, please contact Det. Const. Paul Wood at 613-549-4660 ext. 6312 or via email pwood@Kingstonpolice.ca.