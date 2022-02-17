Several lynx sightings in northern Ontario captured on video
Several people in northern Ontario have had recent encounters with various lynx, which are usually extremely shy creatures.
Wes LaRose shared a video he took of a lynx he encountered while driving down a snow-covered road on Tuesday morning near Cochrane, north of Timmins.
In the video, the wild cat can be seen sitting near the side of the road. It stared directly at Larose while he recorded the video, capturing a rare close-up view of the animal.
Nancie and Jim Scott captured video of a lynx in their yard on Waltonen Road just outside of Bruce Mines, east of Sault Ste. Marie, on Wednesday afternoon.
The average adult lynx is 33-34.5 inches long and 17 pounds, according to the Ontario Fur Managers Federation website.
It also said the primary food source of usually nocturnal lynx is snowshoe hare.
Lynx breed between January and March, with litters being born between March and May.
The Ontario government website said when encountering a lynx outside, do not run because it will activate its chasing instinct, do not turn your back and instead slowly back away and try to appear larger.
-
Toronto rapper Top5 wanted for murder returns to the city in police custodyToronto rapper Top5, who declared his innocence and promoted a new album over social media while on the run to Los Angeles, has been released to Canada by American authorities.
-
Six-year-old cancer patient's parents share story of treatment by Toronto doctor, found 'incompetent' by tribunalA Toronto doctor is facing penalties after a discipline tribunal found he was incompetent and failed to maintain standards of practice while treating a dozen patients with cancer, including a six-year-old boy.
-
Barricaded suspect apprehended without incident in KindersleyThe roads in the downtown area of Kindersley, SK have been reopened after Kindersley RCMP successfully apprehended a barricaded suspect.
-
Spain calls on Canada to resume search for 12 fishers from sunken Spanish vesselSpain's foreign minister is calling on Ottawa to resume the search for 12 fishers who were aboard a Spanish fishing vessel that sank in the North Atlantic Ocean.
-
Two Barrie residents face dozens of charges in series of catalytic converter theftsTwo Barrie residents accused of stealing catalytic converters face dozens of charges following a four-month police investigation.
-
Ottawa commuters slowed by ‘secured area’ checkpoints, highway off-ramp closuresApproximately 100 checkpoints have been set up on roads in an area from the Queensway to Wellington Street and Bronson Avenue to the Rideau Canal.
-
Water was as deep as six feet in some places as Credit River overflowed banks and flooded Brampton neighbourhoodOfficials say that it is still too to say when residents of a Brampton neighbourhood who were displaced by flooding on Thursday will be able to return home.
-
Feds commit $10 million to help 200 Black families in GTA buy their first homeThe Canadian government is committing $10 million in federal funding to help 200 Black families in the Greater Toronto Area purchase their first home.
-
Man found at Surrey park with gunshot wound, police unsure of scene of shootingMounties are investigating a shooting after a man was found a Surrey park with serious injuries Wednesday.