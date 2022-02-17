Several lynx sightings in northern Ontario captured on video

Several people in northern Ontario have had recent encounters with various lynx, which are usually extremely shy creatures.

Wes LaRose shared a video he took of a lynx he encountered while driving down a snow-covered road on Tuesday morning near Cochrane, north of Timmins.

In the video, the wild cat can be seen sitting near the side of the road. It stared directly at Larose while he recorded the video, capturing a rare close-up view of the animal.

Nancie and Jim Scott captured video of a lynx in their yard on Waltonen Road just outside of Bruce Mines, east of Sault Ste. Marie, on Wednesday afternoon.

The average adult lynx is 33-34.5 inches long and 17 pounds, according to the Ontario Fur Managers Federation website.

It also said the primary food source of usually nocturnal lynx is snowshoe hare.

Lynx breed between January and March, with litters being born between March and May.

The Ontario government website said when encountering a lynx outside, do not run because it will activate its chasing instinct, do not turn your back and instead slowly back away and try to appear larger.