Several major B.C. ski resorts announce vaccine mandate for staff

Three B.C. ski resorts are implementing a mandatory vaccination policy for staff for the upcoming winter season. The policy will be in place at Big White, Whistler Blackcomb and Grouse Mountain.

“Staff must provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 by November 27, 2021. Failure to provide proof of vaccination or a recognized validation of an exemption will result in a temporary layoff until the employee is fully vaccinated or the policy is rescinded,” Grouse Mountain’s communications manager Melissa Taylor in a statement.

Big White’s senior vice president Michael Ballingall said when they announced the mandatory vaccination policy back in August, more than 90 per cent of staff were already fully vaccinated. He said a handful of people were “not comfortable with the policy” and two have since left the company.

Whistler Blackcomb is scheduled to open on Nov. 25 after a spike in cases back in March forced the resort to close ski hills early.

The resort website says it will be requiring “all of our employees to have COVID-19 vaccinations for their safety and protection as well as the safety and protection of our guests and communities.”

Cypress Mountain’s director of sales and marketing Joffrey Koeman says there is some discussion about mandatory vaccinations but “nothing has been finalised at this point.”

CTV News has also reached out to Mount Seymour.