Several Maritimers displaced by two fires Friday in N.B., P.E.I.
The Canadian Red Cross says it is helping several Maritimers who were displaced by two separate fires in the region on Friday.
The Red Cross says the first fire happened early in the day on Prince William Street in Campbellton, N.B.
The fire damaged a large two-storey house containing several apartments, according to a Saturday news release.
No one was injured, but six people have been temporarily displaced.
Volunteers arranged emergency lodging and meals for two adults.
The Red Cross says four other tenants made their own arrangements, or received help through other agencies.
Cleanup and repairs are expected to take a few weeks.
Another fire was reported around noon Friday along Highway 19 in Nine Mile Creek, P.E.I.
The Red Cross says a woman has been displaced by the fire which destroyed a mini-home.
Volunteers helped her with emergency lodging and essentials, like clothing and food.
There were no injuries reported.
-
Putin says Russia will station tactical nukes in BelarusRussian President Vladimir Putin announced plans on Saturday to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus, a warning to the West as it steps up military support for Ukraine.
-
‘A lucky man’: Sudbury stroke survivor shares his storySean Gilroy, 36, faced an uncertain future after having a stroke but has now made what doctors are calling a remarkable recovery thanks to a ground-breaking procedure.
-
Water safety bulletins across regions as rivers riseA whole lot of rain, and melting snow, will mean some raging rivers and streams across our region this weekend.
-
Halfway to cat cow: Calgarians enjoy kitty yoga for a causeCats searching for their forever homes darted in and out of eager yogis in Kensington Saturday morning.
-
Huge, deconsecrated Roman Catholic church in N.S. Acadian community now up for saleA huge, deconsecrated Roman Catholic church that has been a landmark to the Acadian community in southwestern Nova Scotia is up for sale.
-
Concerned citizen helps foil bank fraud scam: Huron County OPPA concerned citizen is being credited by police for foiling an elaborate bank fraud scam involving prepaid Visa credit cards that targeted an elderly Huron County resident earlier this month.
-
‘Beef for Biden’: Alberta favourite featured on dinner menu for presidential visit to OttawaPrime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden shared dinner together for the first time Friday evening in Ottawa and a world-renowned Alberta favourite was included on the menu.
-
Christopoulos' hat trick clinches Spitfires' OHL Western Conference titleThe Windsor Spitfires clinched their second straight OHL Western Conference title with a big win in London Friday. Alex Christopoulos got a hat trick in a 6-3 victory over the Knights.
-
Fire tears through East Vancouver grocery storeA fire in a business on East Broadway Saturday morning forced the evacuation of apartments above it and caused minor injuries to a Vancouver firefighter.