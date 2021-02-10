The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added several more flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures.

The centre added two flights to the list Tuesday evening and five more on Wednesday.

Details of the affected flights follow.

Feb. 2: Air France flight 74 from Paris to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Feb. 2: WestJet flight 164 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows 12 to 18)

Feb. 5: Aeromexico flight 696 from Mexico City to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Feb. 6: WestJet flight 195 from Calgary to Victoria (rows six to 12)

Feb. 7: Aeromexico flight 696 from Monterrey to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Feb. 7: Air Canada flight 45 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows 12 to 14)

Feb. 7: Air Canada flight 234 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows 12 to 15)

Anyone who was on any of the listed flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop, according to the BCCDC.

Passengers who were seated in the rows listed are considered to be at greater risk because of their proximity to a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

Travellers arriving in B.C. on international flights are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival. They are also required to provide evidence of a negative PCR test for COVID-19 before being allowed to board flights bound for Canada.

The federal government has pledged that new rules are coming that will require international travellers to quarantine in hotels for three days upon arriving in the country. Those rules have not yet taken effect.

Domestic travellers are not required to provide evidence of a negative test or to self-isolate upon arrival in B.C., but health officials across Canada have been discouraging non-essential domestic travel for months.