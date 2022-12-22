Several municipalities declare 'Significant Weather Event'
Several municipalities declared a Significant Weather Event in anticipation of a major winter storm predicted to bring plunging temperatures, strong winds, flash freezing and snow squalls.
Midland, Georgian Bluffs, Tiny Township, Owen Sound, and Dufferin County made the declaration Thursday based on Environment Canada's weather warning.
The national weather agency says to expect wind gusts up to 100 km/h in areas and the possibility of power outages.
Residents are urged to use "extreme caution" and only head out if necessary.
The weather agency says to consider postponing non-essential travel until the conditions improve.
"Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near-zero at time in heavy snow and blowing snow," Environment Canada states on its website.
A weather event that poses a danger to drivers and pedestrians is considered a Significant Weather Event.
During this event, municipal roads and sidewalks are considered to be in a state of repair.
However, this does not constitute an Emergency under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.
-
Getting home for the holidays continues to be a challenge at Calgary International Airport and elsewhereFlight cancellations continued to pile up in Calgary, Vancouver, Vancouver Island, Ontario and Quebec on Thursday night.
-
Influenza in Alberta: New cases drop for fourth week, 12 deaths reportedTwelve more Albertans have died from influenza, according to the latest data update from health officials, as new reported cases have decreased for the fourth week in a row.
-
-
B.C. drivers warned to stay off roads amid dire warnings about snow and freezing rainDrivers across much of southern B.C. are being asked to avoid non-essential trips as snow and freezing rain threaten to close highways, knock out power and make travel dangerous.
-
Sudbury Hydro officials release safety tips during a power outageWith the potential for nasty weather spanning across much of Ontario on Friday and into the weekend, Sudbury Hydro has released some safety tips in the event of a power outage.
-
B.C. snowstorm: WestJet cancels all YVR flights from late Thursday to Friday afternoonAs the Vancouver airport braces for another blast of winter weather, WestJet has announced a rash of "proactive cancellations" beginning with flights scheduled late Thursday night.
-
Passenger told to find own flight after WestJet cancellation, leaving her stuck in CalgaryA WestJet passenger whose flight to Victoria was cancelled is now stranded at the Calgary airport after being told the airline won’t help to rebook her trip.
-
Stratford police arrest man involved in shootingStratford police said officers have arrested a man in relation to a shooting that occurred earlier this week.
-
Senior makes generous donation to North Bay's The Gathering PlaceTherese Lanjlois, 78, made a generous donation to The Gathering Place on Thursday afternoon. She donated 65 hand-knit, double-lined winter toques she had been working on for the past 11 months.