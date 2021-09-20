Several new bus route cancellations announced across Sudbury

With seven new bus route cancellations announced Monday morning, Sudbury Student Services Consortium now has 12 routes out-of-service. There are now 12 active cases of COVID-19 in schools across Greater Sudbury.



Officials say the following routes have now been temporarily cancelled:

Morning elementary portion of bus Route L819 - affecting students at R.L Beattie Public School

Morning secondary portion of bus Route N409 - affecting students at Bishop Alexander Carter and École Secondaire Hanmer

Morning secondary portion of bus Route N408 - affecting students at Bishop Alexander Carter and École Secondaire Hanmer

Morning elementary portion of bus Route N408 - affecting students at St. Anne Elementary School and École Notre-Dame

Afternoon secondary portion of bus Route N407 - affecting students at Bishop Alexander Carter

Afternoon secondary portion of bus Route N412 - affecting students at Bishop Alexander Carter

Afternoon elementary portion of bus Route N424 - affecting students at St. Anne Elementary School, Redwood Public School, École Notre-Dame and École Foyer Jeunesse

Public Health Sudbury and Districts declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Bishop Alexander Carter Catholic Secondary School on Saturday with students in affected classes now self-isolating. The school remains open.

An outbreak has also been declared at R.L. Beatie Public School with 4 total cases confirmed. The Rainbow District School has confirmed the school will remain open.



Last week, the Consortium announced five routes would be cancelled as students from several schools tested positive. You can find more information on which schools have had students test positive on the Consoritum’s website.