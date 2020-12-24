image.png

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) and London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) have announced several new COVID-19 cases.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, the TVDSB reported new cases at:

  • Davenport Public School
  • East Elgin Secondary School
  • Eva Circe Cote French Immersion Public School
  • Glen Cairn Public School
  • June Rose Callwood Public School
  • Kettle Creek Public School
  • Mitchell Hepburn Public School
  • Montcalm Secondary School (two cases)
  • Parkside Collegiate Institute
  • Summer’s Corners Public School
  • Westfield Public School (two cases)
  • London Central Secondary School
  • London South Collegiate Institute

Only those identified as close contacts will be notified and advised to quarantine for 14 days. A full list of active and resolved cases across the board can be found here.

Meanwhile the LDCSB is reporting a new case at St. Michael Catholic Elementary School in London. A full list of active cases in the Catholic board is available on their website.