The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) and London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) have announced several new COVID-19 cases.
Between Wednesday and Thursday, the TVDSB reported new cases at:
- Davenport Public School
- East Elgin Secondary School
- Eva Circe Cote French Immersion Public School
- Glen Cairn Public School
- June Rose Callwood Public School
- Kettle Creek Public School
- Mitchell Hepburn Public School
- Montcalm Secondary School (two cases)
- Parkside Collegiate Institute
- Summer’s Corners Public School
- Westfield Public School (two cases)
- London Central Secondary School
- London South Collegiate Institute
Only those identified as close contacts will be notified and advised to quarantine for 14 days. A full list of active and resolved cases across the board can be found here.
Meanwhile the LDCSB is reporting a new case at St. Michael Catholic Elementary School in London. A full list of active cases in the Catholic board is available on their website.