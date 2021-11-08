Several Orillia schools in hold and secure for reports of bears nearby
Police placed four Orillia schools in a hold and secure for reports of a bear and her cub in the city's north end.
Police say Orchard Park Public School, Orillia Secondary School, Lions Oval Public School, and Samuel-De-Champlain are in the hold and secure as a precaution Monday afternoon.
Provincial police said the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is at the scene on South Street hoping to relocate the animals that climbed a tree in a park.
HOLD AND SECURE
The safety measure is a response to a threat or incident in the general vicinity of a school, but not necessarily on school property.
All exterior doors are locked during a hold and secure, with no one permitted in or out of the building, but regular school routines continue indoors.
CTV News will provide more details as they become available.
-
-
Committee approves warehouse zoning for Walkley and ConroyOttawa's planning committee has approved a zoning amendment that could see three new warehouses built in the area of Conroy and Walkley roads, despite some opposition from community members.
-
One person with life threatening injuries in Mapleton Township crash: policeOntario Provincial Police say that one person is in life threatening condition following a crash in Mapleton Township on Monday.
-
Sask. reports 100 new COVID-19 casesThe Saskatchewan government reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday – marking the lowest new case count in the province since mid-August.
-
Teen charged in Fort McMurray stabbingA Fort McMurray teen is accused of stabbing an employee Saturday night.
-
Strathroy woman picks up $1M prize in instant gameKaren Whiteford is the newest millionaire in Strathroy, Ont.
-
London, Ont. is Canada's first UNESCO City of MusicThe Canadian Commission for UNESCO and the City of London have announced that the city has been designated a UNESCO City of Music -- the first in Canada.
-
Saskatoon police still searching for missing 12-year-old girlSaskatoon police are still searching for a 12-year-old girl, days after she was reported missing.
-
Service honours Indigenous veterans who served country despite facing racism, discriminationA retired military police corporal from Lake Manitoba First Nation is hoping more people recognize the sacrifices made by Indigenous veterans who served their country but also faced racism, discrimination and abuse throughout their lives.