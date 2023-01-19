iHeartRadio

Several people displaced after overnight fire in Windsor


File photo of the side of a Windsor Fire and Rescue Services truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

Several people have been displaced after an overnight fire in Windsor.

Damage is estimated at $60,000 from the blaze in the 1000 block of Dougall Avenue near Erie Street.

Fire broke out around 3 a.m., was upgraded and then declared out around 3:30 a.m.

According to Windsor fire, the cause has been listed as undetermined and no injuries were reported.

